Massive two-day blizzard expected, heavy snow Tuesday afternoon

BANGOR, Maine — A massive blizzard that is tracking toward the Northeast could dump as much as two feet of snow on parts of Maine Tuesday morning into Wednesday.

“In Portland, they should see 13 to 14 inches. … The current total we have forecasted for the Bangor area is 16 inches,” Meteorologist Mal Walker of the National Weather Service in Caribou said Monday afternoon.

The entire state is under a winter storm warning, with the National Weather Service warning of high winds and heavy snowfall of between 1 to 3 inches per hour possibly causing whiteout conditions at times.

“We’re forecasting over a foot across the board,” Walker said.

The snow should start falling around 7 a.m. in southern Maine and spread west and northward, reaching Bangor at about noon.

Accumulations of 18-24 inches are possible further north in parts of Piscataquis, northern Penobscot and southern Aroostook.

“The least amount will be along the coast, where they’re only getting 10 inches before it changes over to a mix of sleet and freezing rain, and then changes to drizzle,” the meteorologist said.

Walker warned that even though the snowstorm is expected to last two days, “it’s truly a quick hitting event” with the heavy snow started at around 4 or 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Bangor area.

“There is going to be a 5- to 7-hour window of really heavy snow,” the meteorologist said.

With wind gusts of up to 35 mph expected, there will be snow drifts and, possibly, white out conditions, he said.

“It’s going to be a really difficult time to be out on the road,” Walker said.

Although the storm is still a day away, cancellation announcements already have begun to trickle in.

The Portland International Jetport issued a travel advisory in advance of the storm and Bangor International Airport is suggesting customers call before heading to the airport.

“We recommend that travelers continue to monitor our website and the airline websites for any updates,” Tony Caruso Jr., airport director at BIA, said in a Monday email. “They should also contact their airline or travel agent directly for any flight changes, delays or cancellations. They can help with rebooking.”