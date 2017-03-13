Case of asphyxiated Greenville man closed without indictment

GREENVILLE, Maine — The state’s investigation into the death by asphyxiation of a 32-year-old Greenville man has been closed without an indictment, Assistant Attorney General Lisa Marchese said Friday.

George Bradford Woodbury III, 32, of Greenville died on June 25 of last year at a camp off Burnt Jacket Road, near Beaver Cove, after an altercation over rental property, Maine State Police said at that time.

An autopsy by the state medical examiner later determined that the cause of his death was asphyxiation, with compression of chest and neck, and that the manner of death was homicide.

The man with whom Woodbury had been fighting was not released at the time. Though it appeared in court documents connected to the case, the Bangor Daily News is not naming him because he was not charged with a crime.

“The case was presented to the [Piscataquis County] grand jury and the grand jury ‘no billed’ and the investigation is closed,” Marchese said.

“The standard for a grand jury is probable cause to believe that a crime was committed. The grand jury chose not to indict him,” she said.

According to an affidavit that a state police detective filed in connection with the case, a group that had rented the cabin where the altercation took place arrived to find Woodbury and and a female inside the camp and that the two had been drinking. A verbal altercation then turned physical.

The wife of the man who asphyxiated Woodbury told police that she felt “very threatened and was worried about [Woodbury] using a shovel she observed in the back of his truck to hurt them,” the affidavit stated.

The woman who was inside the cabin with Woodbury when the renters arrived told police that Woodbury had worked on a deck at the cabin recently and that she wasn’t sure he had permission to be there on the day the altercation took place.

Woodbury was born in Lewiston and is survived by a daughter, according to his obituary.