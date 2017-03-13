More than 5,000 Bath area customers lose power

BATH, Maine — More than 5,000 Central Maine Power customers in the Bath area lost electricity Monday morning due to problems with a transmission line outside a north Bath substation.

About 5,168 accounts in Bath, Woolwich, Arrowsic and Georgetown lost electricity at 11:25 a.m., although power had been restored in Woolwich, Arrowsic and Georgetown by about 1:30 p.m., Central Maine Power spokeswoman Gail Rice said.

Power was out at Bath’s Dike Newell Elementary School just after 1 p.m.

“Students are fine,” school administrators posted on a Facebook page, noting that while no phones were working, parents could email a teacher if they needed to reach the school.

Business lines at the Bath Police station were out at 1:30, although calls to 911 were still routed through the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office in Bath, where power only flickered, according to a dispatcher.

The number of accounts without power was down to 2,264 by 1:30 p.m.

Rice said she expected power to be restored in Bath by 2:30 p.m.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.