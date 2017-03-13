More than 5,000 Bath area customers lose power

By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff
Posted March 13, 2017, at 2:05 p.m.

BATH, Maine — More than 5,000 Central Maine Power customers in the Bath area lost electricity Monday morning due to problems with a transmission line outside a north Bath substation.

About 5,168 accounts in Bath, Woolwich, Arrowsic and Georgetown lost electricity at 11:25 a.m., although power had been restored in Woolwich, Arrowsic and Georgetown by about 1:30 p.m., Central Maine Power spokeswoman Gail Rice said.

Power was out at Bath’s Dike Newell Elementary School just after 1 p.m.

“Students are fine,” school administrators posted on a Facebook page, noting that while no phones were working, parents could email a teacher if they needed to reach the school.

Business lines at the Bath Police station were out at 1:30, although calls to 911 were still routed through the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office in Bath, where power only flickered, according to a dispatcher.

The number of accounts without power was down to 2,264 by 1:30 p.m.

Rice said she expected power to be restored in Bath by 2:30 p.m.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Winter storm on track to dump a foot of snow across Maine this weekWinter storm on track to dump a foot of snow across Maine this week
  2. Two drivers in critical condition after wrong-way crash on I-95
  3. A Maine politician proposed a seat-belt law for dogs. You could hear the howls.A Maine politician proposed a seat-belt law for dogs. You could hear the howls.
  4. Case of asphyxiated Greenville man closed without indictmentCase of asphyxiated Greenville man closed without indictment
  5. Teens arrested after burglary spree in Patten

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs