Maine jail leader placed on leave the day he was due to end OUI suspension

WISCASSET, Maine — Two Bridges Regional Jail Correctional Administrator Col. Mark Westrum was again placed on administrative leave Monday, the day he was due to return from a two-month suspension without pay after pleading guilty to operating under the influence.

Westrum will remain on leave until a March 21 meeting with the Lincoln and Sagadahoc Multicounty Jail Authority, according to Lincoln County Administrator Carrie Kipfer, a member of the jail authority.

Kipfer declined to give the reason for the latest action.

Westrum was initially placed on leave in October after he was arrested Oct. 7 in Bath and charged with aggravated OUI.

He pleaded guilty and, on Jan 3, entered into a deferred disposition agreement in which the aggravated OUI charge will be dismissed, and he will plead to a lesser charge of OUI, if he abides by certain conditions for a year. In that case, he will receive the mandatory minimum fine of $500 and a 150-day license suspension.

The jail authority in January returned Westrum to his position with a conditional employment agreement, The Lincoln County News reported.

Kipfer said Monday that Westrum was due to return to his position Monday, but was again placed on leave, with pay, following a meeting Friday with the executive board of the jail authority.

Acting administrator Capt. James Bailey will continue to lead the jail in Westrum’s absence, she said.

Westrum has been administrator of the jail, which serves Sagadahoc and Lincoln counties, for more than eight years, and he served as sheriff in Sagadahoc County from 1993 to 2008.