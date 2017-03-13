Auburn woman critically burned while smoking on oxygen

By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted March 13, 2017, at 12:20 p.m.

AUBURN, Maine — A local woman is in critical condition Monday after suffering serious burns in her apartment Monday morning, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Catherine Swidzinski, 57, was smoking a cigarette while using an oxygen tank around 8 a.m. in an apartment at 272 Turner St. when flames broke out, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said in a news release.

Swidzinski is being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to McCausland.

The apartment sustained minor fire damage.

