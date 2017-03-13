FBI offers $5K reward for Maine’s ‘Silent Bandit’ bank robber

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who helps police track down a person suspected of robbing four Maine banks since 2012.

The FBI is calling the serial robber “The Silent Bandit” because the person hasn’t said a word during any of the heists, instead slipping the tellers notes threatening violence. He never displayed a weapon.

In a Monday news release, the FBI said it suspected the same robber of hitting Franklin Savings Bank in Skowhegan on Dec. 13, 2012; KeyBank in Waterville on Feb. 21, 2013; Bangor Savings Bank in Pittsfield on Feb. 7, 2014; and TD Bank in Waterville on Feb. 12, 2015.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, between the ages of 55 and 65, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, and heavy set. In each robbery, he has worn gloves, a dark rain parka and something covering his face.

FBI investigators have been working with Skowhegan, Waterville, Pittsfield and state police to track down a suspect.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 857-386-2000 or the Waterville Police Department at 1-207-680-4700. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

