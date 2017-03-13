FBI offers $5K reward for Maine’s ‘Silent Bandit’ bank robber

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of this man, who is suspected of robbing four Maine banks since 2012. The FBI is calling him &quotThe Silent Bandit" because he never spoke a word during the robberies, instead passing notes to tellers.
Courtesy of FBI
The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of this man, who is suspected of robbing four Maine banks since 2012. The FBI is calling him "The Silent Bandit" because he never spoke a word during the robberies, instead passing notes to tellers.
The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of this man, who is suspected of robbing four Maine banks since 2012. The FBI is calling him &quotThe Silent Bandit" because he never spoke a word during the robberies, instead passing notes to tellers.
Courtesy of FBI
The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of this man, who is suspected of robbing four Maine banks since 2012. The FBI is calling him "The Silent Bandit" because he never spoke a word during the robberies, instead passing notes to tellers.
The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of this man, who is suspected of robbing four Maine banks since 2012. The FBI is calling him &quotThe Silent Bandit" because he never spoke a word during the robberies, instead passing notes to tellers.
Courtesy of FBI
The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of this man, who is suspected of robbing four Maine banks since 2012. The FBI is calling him "The Silent Bandit" because he never spoke a word during the robberies, instead passing notes to tellers.
By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted March 13, 2017, at 1:55 p.m.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who helps police track down a person suspected of robbing four Maine banks since 2012.

The FBI is calling the serial robber “The Silent Bandit” because the person hasn’t said a word during any of the heists, instead slipping the tellers notes threatening violence. He never displayed a weapon.

In a Monday news release, the FBI said it suspected the same robber of hitting Franklin Savings Bank in Skowhegan on Dec. 13, 2012; KeyBank in Waterville on Feb. 21, 2013; Bangor Savings Bank in Pittsfield on Feb. 7, 2014; and TD Bank in Waterville on Feb. 12, 2015.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, between the ages of 55 and 65, standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, and heavy set. In each robbery, he has worn gloves, a dark rain parka and something covering his face.

FBI investigators have been working with Skowhegan, Waterville, Pittsfield and state police to track down a suspect.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 857-386-2000 or the Waterville Police Department at 1-207-680-4700. Tips can also be electronically submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

Follow Nick McCrea on Twitter at @nmccrea213.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Winter storm on track to dump a foot of snow across Maine this weekWinter storm on track to dump a foot of snow across Maine this week
  2. Two drivers in critical condition after wrong-way crash on I-95
  3. A Maine politician proposed a seat-belt law for dogs. You could hear the howls.A Maine politician proposed a seat-belt law for dogs. You could hear the howls.
  4. Case of asphyxiated Greenville man closed without indictmentCase of asphyxiated Greenville man closed without indictment
  5. Teens arrested after burglary spree in Patten

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles