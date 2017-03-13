Bangor man cleared in 2009 stabbing, charged Monday with five felonies

BANGOR, Maine — A local man who was cleared of trying to kill his estranged wife and her boyfriend in 2009 is again behind bars for domestic violence related crimes, Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters said Monday.

Ryan Witmer, 40, was charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing, domestic violence reckless conduct and domestic violence assault, after the 1 a.m incident that involved some type of weapon, the sergeant said.

“All are felonies,” Betters said.

Betters declined to release details about how Witmer came to the attention of law enforcement, what type of weapon was involved and what Witmer reportedly did to get charged, referring all questions to detectives handling the case.

In November 2009, a jury of four men and eight women found Witmer, then 33, not guilty of aggravated attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and aggravated assault and burglary for actions taken when he went to his wife’s home in Orrington on the evening of June 28, 2008 and stabbed her boyfriend in the back nearly a dozen times.

Jurors did find Witner guilty of simple assault on his ex-wife and for violating of a protection from abuse order.

Witmer’s legal team argued during the 5 1/2-day trial in Penobscot County Superior Court that although he should not have been at the house because of the protection from abuse order, Witmer was defending himself when he stabbed his then-wife’s boyfriend 11 times in the back.

BDN reporter Judy Harrison contributed to this story.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.