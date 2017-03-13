Maine State Police arrest Virginia man on fugitive warrant

HOULTON, Maine — A Virginia fugitive wanted for failure to appear in court was arrested Friday morning outside the Irving Big Stop by Maine State Police troopers

Bryant O’Neal Banks, 42, formerly of Catlett, Virginia, was arrested without incident outside the truck stop, according to Lt. Brian Harris of the Maine State Police. Banks was wanted by Virginia authorities for failing to appear in court in Virginia on heroin distribution charges.

State police received information that Banks may have been in the area and conducted surveillance with the assistance of agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Troopers found him sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Banks was arrested shortly after 8:30 a.m. and taken to the Aroostook County Jail, where he awaits extradition, Harris said.