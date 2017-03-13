$40,000 reward still offered in Woodland man’s 2008 homicide

WOODLAND, Maine — Nine years have gone by, and the sawmill where Darrel Smith was gunned down in cold blood is gone, too.

His killer, though, is still out there.

It is a fact that Barbara Smith, his wife, finds particularly painful, especially on Feb. 6, the anniversary of that day in 2008 when she walked into his woodshop and found him shot to death in the place where the 56-year-old had made a living.

“You have to learn to live with it, as hard as it is, and still keep up hope that they are going to find the person or persons who did it,” Smith said Friday, speaking from her home on the Thomas Road. She still lives on the property where her husband owned a sawmill he operated adjacent to his home. “Sometimes it is difficult to keep up hope, though, the more time passes and as the case is passed on to more detectives.”

Smith owned and operated Smith’s Sawmill and Logging, and by all accounts, according to detectives with the Maine State Police, family members and friends, had “no enemies.” He was killed in the early afternoon, according to court documents, and investigators believe robbery may have been the motive. Smith’s wallet was taken and a safe was missing from the residence.

Investigators have not released many details about the crime or said whether there were signs of a struggle. They have recovered the safe and the weapon used to kill Smith but would not comment on what kind of gun it was or where the items were found.

Since Smith had no signs advertising his sawmill and word of mouth was used to secure business, police believe his killer or killers had to be familiar with Smith’s Sawmill and Logging. From the road, the property looks like a private residence. Police believe the perpetrator or perpetrators also knew he was running a cash-only business and would have money on hand.

Investigators have looked at family members and those close to the victim and eliminated them as suspects.

Barbara Smith said her husband’s murder has now been turned over to the State Police Cold Case Squad.

“They keep telling me that at this point, there is not enough evidence to arrest anyone,” she said. “So at this point, it is a waiting game for it to be solved. It is hard to hear that they haven’t got enough evidence, but at the same time, I have been very adamant with them that I don’t want this case to go to court and get thrown out. I couldn’t bear it. I want them to be sure they have the right person or people.”

“My family and I want closure,” she continued. “It is difficult for us to see other murder cases around here being solved within a day or two, and it has been nine years now for us. Honestly, I’ll admit that hurts. My husband deserves justice.”

State Police Sgt. Darrin Crane said on Saturday that after nine years, there is still little that he can reveal about the case. He continues to investigate any and all leads, but acknowledged that few leads are coming in at this moment.

“We wish more information would come in,” he said.

Crane said that he could not comment on if there are any suspects or any other evidence that has been gathered in the case as of late.

A $40,000 reward is being offered for any information that results in the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for Smith’s death.

Members of the public who have any information about the crime are encouraged to call the Maine State Police at 800-924-2261 or Crime Stoppers at 800-638-TIPS.