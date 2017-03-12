Maine McDonalds’s all-star game summaries

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS
CLASSES AA/A/B SOUTH 93, NORTH 79
South
Aube 7-4-18, Bessey 4-0-11, Conley 2-1-5, Esposito 1-0-3, Huntress 5-0-15, Lundin 6-0-14, Suhr 2-0-4, Thurber 1-4-7, Train 3-0-8, Wajer 4-0-8; Totals: 35-9-93
North
Butler 3-0-6, Chadwick 4-0-10, Higgins 2-1-5, Holmes 8-0-22, Kervin 5-0-11, Lagerstrom 1-0-3, Reynolds 3-1-7, Titherington 1-4-7, Toman 2-1-5, Warman 1-0-2; Totals: 30-7-79
3-point goals: Huntress 5, Lundin 2, Train 2, Thurber, Esposito, Bessey; Holmes 6, Chadwick 2, Kervin, Lagerstrom, Titherington
Halftime: South 46-30
CLASSES C/D SOUTH 76, NORTH 70
South
Carr 1-3-6, Brooks 5-2-12, Casey 2-0-5, Dwinell 3-0-6, Firant 2-0-5, Logston 6-5-20, Ross 1-0-2, Rossignol 4-0-8, Smith 2-0-5, Veinote 1-0-3; Totals: 27-10-76
North
Alley 5-0-11, Carter 1-5-7, Dauk 7-2-17, Durant 3-0-6, Landry 1-0-2, Peach 4-2-10, Preston 1-0-2, Stoddard 4-0-8, Toppin 1-0-2, Webber 1-0-3; Totals: 28-11-70
3-point goals: Logston 3, Carr, Casey, Firant, Smith, Veinote; Dauk, Alley, Webber
Halftime: North 36-23
BOYS
CLASSES AA/A/B NORTH 127, SOUTH 117
South
Bagshaw 3-0-7, Bol 8-2-20, Boudreau 7-2-18, Darling 2-0-5, LaBonte 3-0-7, McDevitt 4-4-14, Medenica 13-0-26, Pearl 5-0-11, Twitchell 3-2-8; Totals: 48-10-117
North
Casale 8-0-18, Cooper 7-0-15, DeSisto 7-0-15, Iman 7-0-16, Plourde 4-0-8, Salamone 5-2-17, Shaw 3-0-8, Swanson 5-0-14, Violette 6-0-13; Totals: 52-2-127
3-point goals: McDevitt 3, Boudreau 3, Bol 2, Bagshaw, Darling, LaBonte, Pearl; Salamone 5, Swanson 4, DeSisto 4, Casale 2, Cooper, Iman 2, Violette
Halftime: North 70-56
CLASSES C/D SOUTH 121, NORTH 104
South
Carter 7-0-14, Crawford 4-0-10, Grant 2-0-5, Hickey 9-0-22, Holt 3-0-6, James 7-2-19, Jarvais 7-0-16, Leonard 4-0-8, Morales 8-2-22; Totals: 51-4-121
North
Altvater 7-2-16, Chase 4-2-13, Flewelling 3-0-6, Giberson 3-0-6, Mathers 3-0-8, Mersereau 8-0-16, Miller 2-0-5, Palmer 2-0-5, Thompson 6-1-16, Gilman 5-1-13; Totals: 43-6-104
3-point goals: Crawford 2, Hickey 4, James 3, Jarvais 2, Morales 4, Grant; Chase 3, Mathers 2, Thompson 3, Gilman 2, Palmer, Miller
Halftime: South 54-48