Winter storm on track to dump almost a foot of snow across Maine this week

BANGOR, Maine — A snowstorm could drop nearly a foot of snow as it passes over Maine Tuesday and into Wednesday, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

The storm comes on the heels of a deep freeze on Saturday that broke a record in Houlton, while the temperatures in Bangor and Caribou didn’t fall enough to shatter any records, according to the weather service.

As of early Sunday afternoon, a winter storm watch was in effect for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning for areas of the state south of Millinocket, according to forecasters in the weather service’s Caribou and Gray offices.

Meteorologist Mal Walker said, however, that he was in the process of updating the storm forecast early Sunday afternoon and that the affected area likely would expand to most, if not all, of the state.

“It’ll be fairly well spread out across [Maine]. Everybody is going to get a turn in the barrel, so to speak, on this one. The only place that may actually get a reduction is down on the Washington and Hancock County coast, where it should shut off pretty early in the evening Tuesday and turn over into drizzle and sleet. So they’ll get a little less,” he said.

The areas he predicted would be hit hardest were Greenville and the Katahdin region, where 16 to 17 inches of snow are possible as the storm works its way north through Maine, weakening as it goes.

“I think the real thing to stress here is that once you get into Tuesday afternoon for the Bangor area, it’s going to start snowing really hard,” Walker said.

“It’s going to be challenging for crews to get out and keep the roads good so the one point I’d like to make is that as we get into especially the afternoon commute time for Bangor and Ellsworth, it’s going to be treacherous and hopefully authorities will release people early to keep them from going out in that,” he said.

“We have a good shot at getting over 10 inches, and I think it’s reasonable to believe that most people will see more than a foot more. But it’s mostly going to be Tuesday afternoon into the evening and then it’s going to shut off pretty quick,” he said, adding that the snow would continue into late night in the northern reaches of the state.

Although the storm is still two days away, cancellation announcements were beginning to trickle in Sunday. The Portland Symphony Orchestra moved its performance of Brahms Requiem from Tuesday evening to Monday evening.

The Portland International Airport on Sunday morning issued a travel advisory in advance of the storm for Tuesday and Wednesday.