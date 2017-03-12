Teens arrested after burglary spree in Patten

By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted March 12, 2017, at 1:07 p.m.

PATTEN, Maine — Two teenager face felony burglary and theft charges after a week-long burglary spree in Patten, a Maine State Police sergeant said Sunday.

Ryan Gardner, 18, of Hersey and a 16-year-old juvenile from Patten, who was not identified, were arrested after an investigation into a string of five burglaries between Feb. 26 and March 4, Sgt. Josh Haines said in a news release.

The two teens were among several suspects identified by Troopers Tim Saucier, Jared Sylvia and Caleb Adams.

Haines said that evidence collected at the crime scenes still is being processed. He said that additional suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call the Maine State Police barracks in Houlton at 532-5400.

