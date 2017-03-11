South Senior All-Stars sweep McDonald’s girls basketball games

BANGOR, Maine — The pressure of playing for state championship hardware has come and gone, and Saturday was a time for the best schoolgirl basketball players in the state to have some fun.

There was plenty of it to be had inside Husson University’s Newman Gymnasium, with 40 of the state’s best senior players gathering for the Maine McDonald’s Senior All-Star basketball games.

In typical all-star fashion, both games produced exceptional offensive flow and outstanding shooting displays, as the Classes AA-A-B South All-Stars defeated their North counterparts 93-79 while the Classes C-D contest was also won by the South, 76-70.

Even though these games are loose and fun, the competitive spirit remains, and that held true in the C-D contest, the last of the four games.

The South stars trailed by 13 at halftime but rallied to take the lead behind the shooting of Forest Hills of Jackman’s Caitlin Logston, who registered a game-high 20 points.

“We had a lot of fun, there were smiles from both teams,” said Logston. “We both worked hard and had fun.”

A perimeter shot off the glass by Logston with 2:20 left in regulation tied it at 67 and on the South’s next possession, Logston found Annika Brooks of Waynflete School of Portland for a backdoor layup, and the South never trailed again.

George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill’s Morgan Dauk was the North’s high scorer with 15 points while Stearns of Millinocket’s Emma Alley had 11, Megan Peach of Dexter 10 and East Grand of Danforth’s Sarah Stoddard eight.

“It was awesome,” Logston said. “I definitely get to support our school and our community by doing this and also be able to help a great [charity] and whatnot.”

Logston admitted that among her teammates she only recognized Veronica Rossignol and Kiara Carr, both of Class D South rival Temple Academy of Waterville, heading into the weekend. But the chemistry both teams showed on the court was fluid.

“I got to meet some great people, got to play with some great people and got to enjoy some great food as well,” said Logston, noting the macaroni served at Friday night’s All-Star banquet was her favorite.

Brooks and Carr each finished with 12 points for the South.

In the large-school game, the South All-Stars were in control from start to finish as they never trailed.

Thornton Academy of Saco’s Alisha Aube, who will attend Butler University, paced four South players in double figures with 18 points.

Messalonskee of Oakland star Sophie Holmes led all scorers with 22 points while burying six 3-pointers, showing off the shooting prowess that led the Eagles to a 22-0 record and a Class A state championship.

Like the other 19 players on the court, Holmes was relaxed and having a good time, and it showed in the way she shot the ball.

“No pressure, you don’t have to go so hard on defense, it’s just fun,” said Holmes, who later won the 3-point shootout. “Great atmosphere.”

The North’s other two double-digit scorers were Winslow’s Heather Kervin (11 points) and Lauren Chadwick of Gardiner (10 points).

Miss Maine Basketball winner and Villanova University-bound Emily Esposito was even in a joking mood, missing her first six field-goal attempts before a late second-half 3-pointer prompted her to smile, glance toward her bench and blurt out, “1-for-7.”

Other double-figure scorers for the South included Kristen Huntress of Lake Region in Naples (15 points), Kaylea Lundin of Gorham (14 points) and Alex Bessey (11 points) from Spruce Mountain of Jay/Livermore Falls.

After leading by just three near the midway point of the first half, the South extended that margin to 16 by halftime and led by double-digits the rest of the way.

But to all those involved, the final score seemed to be the least important facet of the weekend.

“We definitely had a great season and so much to be proud of,” Holmes said. It’s fun just to come play with your old opponents you used to play against.”