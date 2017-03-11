Husson senior guard named men’s ECAC Player of the Year

DANBURY, Connecticut — Husson’s Raheem Anderson was selected as Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III New England Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, in addition to earning first-team honors.

Sophomore forward Justin Martin was an honorable mention.

Anderson, the NAC Player of the Year, helped the Eagles to a 21-7 record for the program’s 33rd-consecutive winning season, its fifth straight 20-win season and the sixth NAC Championship in the last nine years.

Anderson led the team in scoring (26.3), field goals (242), 3-pointers (76), free throws (177), free-throw percentage (.889), assists (4.6), steals (1.4) and minutes played (31.4).

He ended the season ranked in the top four in nine statistical categories among NAC peers. Anderson set the single-season program record for free throws. The previous mark of 173, held by Bob Cimbollek, stood for 61 years, making it the oldest single-season individual school record of any sport at Husson.

Anderson is the first player to score 700 points in a single-season in 29 years, average 26.3 points per game or higher in 43 years, and to make 240 or more field goals in 16 years and attempt 550 or more field goals in 29 years.

He ranks in the top 10 in NCAA Division III, including 737 total points (2nd) and 26.3 ppg (5th), 242 field goals (2nd), 558 field-goal attempts (1st) and 177 free throws (5th).

Martin earns his first ECAC All-New England honor after previously being named the second player in program history to be selected as the NAC Defensive Player of the Year, while earning a second-team All-NAC selection in 2017.

The Winslow native led the team in blocked shots (70) and rebounds (10.3 rpg) and was second in minutes (31.4). He averaged 7.9 points.