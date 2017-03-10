Portland boxer earns national ranking

PORTLAND, Maine — Josniel Castro, who competes in the elite welterweight division for the Portland Boxing Club, has been ranked third nationally in that weight class by USA Boxing.

The Portland resident recently won the All-New England Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions for his weight class in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Castro won that title by defeating Central New England champion Xavier Vega of Lawrence, Massachusetts, by unanimous decision in the finals after scoring a 4-1 split-decision victory over Southern New England representative Michael Ohan of Holbrook, Massachusetts, in his semifinal.

Earlier this year Castro won the Northern New England Golden Gloves Championships in Essex Junction, Vermont, and he finished third at the 2016 USA Boxing National Championships in Kansas City, Missouri.

“The 152-pound weight class is one of the most competitive weight classes in boxing,” said Portland Boxing Club head coach Bobby Russo. “At the USA Boxing National Championships, Castro faced boxers with significantly more experience, some with more than 100 fights.

“Being nationally ranked with less than 30 bouts is a big accomplishment. This is a testament to Castro’s great work ethic while training and his natural ability.”

Castro is scheduled to represent New England at the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions at Lafayette, Louisiana, in May.

Castro was one of two Portland Boxing Club fighters to qualify for the National Golden Gloves event.

Liz Leddy of Portland also advanced after winning the women’s open class lightweight (132-pound) division of the All-New England championships. She defeated Kelsay Kaiser of Waterford, Connecticut, by unanimous decision in the finals and will compete at the women’s National Golden Gloves Championships at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in July.