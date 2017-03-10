Philly tough: UMaine transfer adjusting nicely to basketball, life in Orono

ORONO, Maine — Tanesha Sutton grew up in Philadelphia. North Philadelphia, to be exact. The city’s population is 1.6 million.

So it’s understandable that she would experience culture shock attending the University of Maine in Orono (population 9,474). The move took a sizeable adjustment, but it is one she has embraced.

“When I came up here and visited, I liked it,” said Sutton, a sophomore for UMaine. “It was different. It was calm. In Philly, there’s a lot going on. I knew the environment here would be better for me … more relaxing.”

Sutton is a high-energy guard for the Black Bears. She leads the team in rebounds with 4.8 per game, assists (2.6 apg) and field-goal percentage (.471). She is fourth in scoring (7.5 ppg).

Sutton has played an important role in leading the freshman-heavy Black Bears to a berth in Friday’s 4:30 p.m. America East championship game at Albany.

She sat out last season after transferring from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, a city of 305,841. There, she averaged only 4.8 minutes of playing time during 2014-2015.

Sutton had originally given UMaine a verbal commitment but decided to attend Duquesne.

“She came back where she belonged,” grinned UMaine associate head coach Amy Vachon.

“It’s nice up here. Actually, for the first time, I’m getting to enjoy nature and take it in,” Sutton said. “In the city, you don’t get to take it in. Here you have green trees, you see a lot of deer.

“You see skunks. I don’t like skunks,” she said with a chuckle, admitting she finds it too cold at times in Maine.

Sutton said the toughest part has being so far away from her mother (Sharon Sutton), her eight sisters and younger brother.

She is grateful to Barron for giving her a second chance.

“Maine had always been in the picture, to be honest. After I decommitted, it was always in the back of my head whether or not it was a good decision (to attend Duquesne). But I found myself back here. I’m thankful coach Barron allowed me to come back,” said Sutton, who was a three-year captain and two-time, first-team All-Catholic selection from Ss. Neumann and Goretti Catholic High School.

She was the Most Valuable Player of the New Jersey vs. Philadelphia All-Star game in 2014 when she had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

The fact the 5-foot-10 Sutton is the team’s top rebounder as a guard is a testament to her aggressive style of play.

“It doesn’t surprise me that she leads the team in rebounding. She’s really athletic and aggressive and she has a good eye for the ball and where it’s going so she can go get those rebounds,” said UMaine senior Sigi Koizar. “She’s a big guard and she’s fast so she can score in the post. When she drives, it’s so hard to guard her.”

“She’s a special one,” said Vachon. “I saw her playing in a summer tournament and I fell in love with her and how hard she plays. To this day, she is one of my favorite players (ever). She is such a hard worker. It means so much to her.”

Sutton credits her aggressive nature to her days playing playground ball in Philadelphia.

“I would play with anyone … grownup men, boys. Being aggressive is just something that’s in me,” said Sutton.

“I love her. She’s strong, she’s tough,” said University of New Hampshire coach Maureen Magarity, whose father, Army women’s basketball coach Dave Magarity, hails from Philadelphia.

Sutton had eight points, four rebounds, two steals and an assist in UMaine’s 61-52 victory over top-seeded New Hampshire in the America East semifinals in Portland.

“My dad called me after the game and told me, ‘That Philly girl killed you,’” said Magarity.

UMaine freshman forward Laia Sole said Sutton means a lot to the team.

“Tanesha leads us in a lot of things, not just in rebounds and not just inside the court,” said Sole. “She is such a funny person and she is so energetic. And if you’re having trouble making your shots or rebounding she’ll say, ‘Let’s go. I trust you. I believe in you.’ She is one of our leaders.”

“She means so much. She’s hustling all the time,” said freshman forward Fanny Wadling. “If we need a rebound, she gets it. Whatever we need, she gets it for us.”

Sutton said she has been happy with her first season in a Black Bear uniform.

“We’re going to the championship game. It couldn’t be more exciting than this,” said Sutton.