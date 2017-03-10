Husson softball wins one, loses one

LEESBURG, Florida — Kylie Kennedy drove in three runs with a pair of singles on Thursday afternoon as the Husson University softball team defeated Drew University 8-4.

The Eagles fell 5-0 to John Carroll earlier in the day.

Husson (6-4) put Drew (3-5) away by scoring three times in the bottom of the third inning and four more runs in the last of the fourth.

Casey Lopes doubled and singled to drive in two runs for Husson while Olivia Smith and Brianna Bires each doubled.

Bethany Buder had a double, two singles and an RBI to lead Drew.

In the earlier game, three different John Carroll pitchers combined on the one-hit shutout with Jessica Cook spinning five innings with four strikeouts and two walks to get the win.

Cook allowed just one hit, an Arika Brochu single, for 5-2 John Carroll.

Angie Zappitelli drove in two runs for John Carroll on a double and a single. Carly Simecek added a run-scoring single.

Baseball

Mitchell 10, Husson 1

At Winter Haven, Florida, Axel De Jesus limited Husson University to just five hits in seven innings while striking out seven as Mitchell College defeat the Eagles.

Kyle Hartenstein doubled twice and singled to drive in three runs to pace Mitchell’s offense. Tyler Pina homered while adding two singles. He would drive in two runs.

Mike Wong doubled and Christian Corneil tripled for Husson. Matthew Smith drove in the lone run with a sacrifice fly.