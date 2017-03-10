Husson senior named ECAC New England player of year

DANBURY, Connecticut — Chandler Guerrette of Husson University in Bangor has been selected as Eastern College Athletic Conference Division III New England Women’s Basketball Player of the Year and the Eagles’ Kissy Walker was named the coach of the year.

Guerrette, a senior guard from Presque Isle, also was named to the ECAC first team. Husson sophomore guard Kenzie Worcester of Washburn was an honorable mention.

Walker, who also was honored as the North Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year, led Husson to a 23-5 record and the program’s first ever NCAA tournament victory.

Guerrette, who also was chosen the 2017 NAC Player of the Year and the 2017 NAC Defensive Player of the Year, led the Eagles in free throws made (97) and attempts (121), assists (102), steals (98), assists per game (3.6) and steals per game (3.5).

She ranked second in points (403), points per game (14.4), 3-pointers (44) and attempts (140), field goals (131) and attempts (331), defensive rebounds (86), and defensive rebounds per game (3.1). Guerrette ranked in the NAC’s top 10 in 11 statistical categories, leading the league in steals.

In 105 career games played, Guerrette tallied 1,333 points, 294 assists, 410 rebounds, 255 steals, and 18 blocked shots. She averaged 12.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.4 steals and ranks third on Husson’s career scoring list.