Maine college roundup: Bangor junior pitches UMaine baseball team past UMass

DELRAY BEACH, Florida — Justin Courtney of Bangor pitched seven strong innings and his teammates scored four times in the seventh to post a 4-2 baseball victory over the University of Massachusetts on Friday.

Courtney (2-1), a junior right-hander, spaced eight hits and allowed only two runs. He struck out seven and walked two. Connor Johnson and Jeff Gelinas each worked a scoreless inning in relief, with Gelinas earning his third save.

Jeremy Pena and Danny Casals each rapped a double and a single and Lou Della Fera singled twice to pace the UMaine offense.

Ryan Lever tripled and singled for UMass (0-4), while Dylan Morris (double) and Mike Geannelis each drove in a run. Starter Justin Lasko (0-1) took the loss, allowing nine hits and four runs (three earned) in 6⅓ innings.

The Minutemen grabbed a 1-0 lead in the fourth on Lever’s triple and a Geannelis single, then made it 2-0 in the seventh. Brett Evangelista’s single and a Morris double, both with two outs, plated the run.

The Black Bears scored all their runs in the seventh. Brandon Vicens singled, Hernen Sardinas walked and both moved up on Caleb Kerbs’ sacrifice bunt. Pinch hitter Tyler Schwanz plated a run with an infield single.

Della Fera beat out an RBI bunt single, then Pena rapped a run-scoring single through the left side and stole second, with an errant throw by the catcher allowing the fourth run to score.

Husson 5, WPI 4

At Auburndale, Florida, Mike Wong tripled to score Logan Rogerson (single) with two outs in the sixth inning, providing the Eagles with the margin of victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

Ryan Rebar knocked in three runs with two doubles and a single to pace Husson, while Wong and Christian Corneil each provided two hits and two RBIs. Ben Walls went the distance, giving up eight hits and four runs with six strikeouts and a walk.

Nick Comei paced WPI with three singles and two RBIs. Steven Gallagher had a double, a single and an RBI. Reliever Dan Bettigole took the loss.

WPI 12, Husson 3

At Auburndale, Florida, three Worcester Polytechnic pitchers combined on a five-hitter and Husson committed five errors in a lopsided second game of a doubleheader.

Drew Gelinas pitched five innings of three-hit, two-run ball for the Engineers (5-3). Steven Gallagher sparked the offense with two doubles, two singles and four runs batted in. Anthony Capuano belted a three-run home run.

Alex Chapman led Husson of Bangor (4-4) with two singles and an RBI and Luke Covey doubled with two RBIs. Starter Austin Smith took the loss.

Women’s Lacrosse

MMA 13, SUNY Maritime 2

At Castine, Tori Cooper scored five goals as the Mariners topped the Privateers.

Madison Barry posted two goals and two assists and Briana Obshatkin and Leah Libby each scored twice for 1-0 Maine Maritime Academy. Shelby O’Neil and Ashlee Knight each added a goal and an assist. Sierra James made six saves.

Miller Condrack and Ciara Murphy scored a goal each for SUNY Maritime (0-2). Esmeralda Hernandez made four stops.