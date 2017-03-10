Poliquin proposes child labor law change for logging families

AUGUSTA, Maine — Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin has co-sponsored a bill that would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to work in logging operations under parental supervision.

The Future Logging Career Act, which Poliquin introduced in partnership with Republican U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador of Idaho, would allow family logging businesses to begin training their sons and daughters at an earlier age.

“Outdated regulations from Washington haven’t kept up, preventing young Mainers from pursuing careers in the trade in Maine, which largely consists of family-run businesses that have operated for generations in our state,” said Poliquin in a news release. “This important legislation to give young Mainers the opportunities to pursue a career path in logging, while also helping to maintain jobs in the industry in Maine for many more generations to come.”

Brian Souers, owner of Treeline Inc. in Lincoln, said Poliquin’s bill addresses a real problem for many family-owned operations. He said his own daughter, who is now 29 and involved in Treeline, started working with the woods with him at an early age.

“Probably, we broke the law at some point when she was younger and I’m sure there are some other logging families who have broken the same laws,” he said.

Souers said exposing people to modern logging equipment while they’re still in high school is crucial to sustaining the industry. He wishes Poliquin’s proposal went beyond just family members. Current law says workers need to be 18 before they can handle most logging equipment.

“Very often, by the time people are 18 they’ve already made career choices about the direction they’re going,” he said. “It’s a real shame that so many kids want to stay and work in their local areas but they don’t have a good way to see if working in the woods with today’s modern equipment is for them. Certainly, [Poliquin’s bill] is one small step forward.”

Dana Doran, executive director of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine, said logging creates more than 7,000 Maine jobs and contributes some $880 million to the economy.

“The Future Logging Career Act will ensure that family based businesses in the state of Maine can sustain themselves for the long term,” said Doran in a written statement.

The bill has widespread support from the national logging industry, according to Poliquin. However, it could face stiff opposition because it would require a change in child labor laws involving mechanized equipment.

Souers said logging isn’t nearly as dangerous as it once was.

“Logging is very, very safe these days,” he said. “It’s sitting in a nice protected cab listening to your favorite radio station with the air conditioning on. The people with a future in the logging business in the future are going to be the ones who are good at video games and running joysticks.”