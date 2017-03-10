Body of missing Arundel woman found near home

ARUNDEL, Maine — The three-day search for a missing Arundel woman with Alzheimer’s disease, whose husband was found dead in their Campground Road home, ended Friday when her body was located less than 400 yards from her home, state police say.

Matthew Coito, 63, was found in the kitchen of his home Wednesday afternoon. His wife, Sue Kim Coito, 65, was found about 375 yards away in woods across from her home, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

Maine State Police and York County sheriff’s deputies searched the wooded area near the home Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, a team of state game wardens and state police troopers, along with five dogs, searched about a half-mile square, wooded area near the house without success.

Then on Friday, more than 25 Maine Game Wardens and members of the state’s search and rescue teams, aided by 14 dogs, started searching for Coito at about 7 a.m.

Game Warden Michelle Merrifield and her dog, Piper, located the body a little after 8 a.m., McCausland said.

“State police detectives are now documenting the location with measurements, photos and gathering any evidence at the site,” the email states. “The body will be transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta for autopsy.

The couple had not been seen or heard from since early last weekend and Matthew Coito’s death has been deemed suspicious, McCausland said previously.

State police evidence technicians and detectives worked all day Thursday inside the home where Matthew Coito’s body was found.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday at the state medical examiner’s office, but the results are not being released at this time.

A press conference was planned for 11:30 a.m. at the Arundel Fire Station. In earlier reports, law enforcement officials have indicated it was too early to say whether Sue Kim Coito had a role in the death of her husband.

BDN reporter Dawn Gagnon contributed to this story.