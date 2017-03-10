Search on for missing 9-year-old Sherman boy

SHERMAN, Maine — A search is on for a missing 9-year-old boy from Sherman who last was seen about 12:30 p.m. Friday walking away from Katahdin Elementary School in Staceyville, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Friday evening.

Rowen Ross is described as 4 feet, 2 inches tall and 75 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and light gray ski pants. He wears his hood up and is likely wearing sunglasses.

Richard Bowie of Down East Emergency Medicine Institute said Friday night the volunteer search and rescue organization was sending searchers and equipment to the area.

Anyone with information about the missing child is urged to contact the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office at (207) 356-4285, That line goes directly to the officers involved in the search.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.