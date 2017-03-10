Raymond man crashes into bus while it was dropping off students

By Nok-Noi Ricker, BDN Staff
Posted March 10, 2017, at 9:01 a.m.

STANDISH, Maine — A Raymond man crashed into the side of a stopped school bus that was dropping off elementary students Thursday afternoon, but no children were injured, Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Stephen Odum, 27, was charged with imprudent speed and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle on a public way after the approximately 3:30 p.m. collision on Route 113.

“The crash involved a SAD #6 school bus that was dropping students off after the school day,” Stewart said. “As the bus stopped with its red lights flashing, a motorist traveling in the same direction failed to stop and rear ended the bus. The school bus had 18 elementary age students on board and nobody on the bus was injured.”

Odum’s 2006 red Toyota car was totaled and he sustained minor injuries in the crash, Stewart said.

 

