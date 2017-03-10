A dog went missing in Falmouth. Police suspect a big cat.

FALMOUTH, Maine – A dog is missing in Falmouth, and police say a lynx or bobcat may be responsible.

Falmouth police issued a warning to pet owners Thursday afternoon.

They wouldn’t go into too many details, and they didn’t have any photos, but they report that a small dog is missing less than a week after a resident reported seeing a lynx in the area.

The caution was raised for the Middle, Ledgewood and Pleasant Hill neighborhoods in Falmouth.

Police said that on Wednesday night a resident heard a dog get into a scuffle with an animal before it went missing.

Police said that most incidents in the area involve cats being attacked by foxes, coyotes or fisher cats, but the fact that a dog is missing prompted concern for police.

CBS 13 spoke to a few concerned dog owners Thursday night. They said they’ve never seen a big cat in the area.

“We cannot confirm what happened to the dog as the owner did not see anything after hearing the scuffle,” Falmouth police posted on Facebook.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at 781-2300.