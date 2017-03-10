A dog went missing in Falmouth. Police suspect a big cat.

A Canada lynx sits in an enclosure in October 2013 at the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray. Falmouth police believe a large cat like a lynx may be responsible for a dog's disappearance.
Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN file
A Canada lynx sits in an enclosure in October 2013 at the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray. Falmouth police believe a large cat like a lynx may be responsible for a dog's disappearance.
By CBS 13
Posted March 10, 2017, at 8:59 a.m.

FALMOUTH, Maine – A dog is missing in Falmouth, and police say a lynx or bobcat may be responsible.

Falmouth police issued a warning to pet owners Thursday afternoon.

They wouldn’t go into too many details, and they didn’t have any photos, but they report that a small dog is missing less than a week after a resident reported seeing a lynx in the area.

The caution was raised for the Middle, Ledgewood and Pleasant Hill neighborhoods in Falmouth.

Police said that on Wednesday night a resident heard a dog get into a scuffle with an animal before it went missing.

Police said that most incidents in the area involve cats being attacked by foxes, coyotes or fisher cats, but the fact that a dog is missing prompted concern for police.

CBS 13 spoke to a few concerned dog owners Thursday night. They said they’ve never seen a big cat in the area.

“We cannot confirm what happened to the dog as the owner did not see anything after hearing the scuffle,” Falmouth police posted on Facebook.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at 781-2300.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Maine mogul buys, plans to reopen iconic midcoast lobster poundMaine mogul buys, plans to reopen iconic midcoast lobster pound
  2. ‘Gross negligence’: Patagonia founder, Maine native calls out LePage for anti-monument stance‘Gross negligence’: Patagonia founder, Maine native calls out LePage for anti-monument stance
  3. LePage’s potato remarks puzzle industry expertsLePage’s potato remarks puzzle industry experts
  4. Search continues for missing Arundel woman whose husband was found deadSearch continues for missing Arundel woman whose husband was found dead
  5. Next chapter: Bangor bookseller trades retail for book-inspired adventureNext chapter: Bangor bookseller trades retail for book-inspired adventure

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs