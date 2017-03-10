Passadumkeag man fined $3,600 for role in fatal 2014 Winn accident

LINCOLN, Maine — A local man will pay a total $3,600 fine in cash or commensurately valuable community service for his role in a 2014 crash in Winn that severely injured him, killed an elderly man and severely injured the elderly man’s wife, officials said Thursday.

Brad Curtis, 31, of Passadumkeag, also had his driver’s license suspended for a total of six years under the deal approved this week by District Court Judge Kevin Stitham. The deal added a consecutive three-year suspension to one already ordered by the Maine Department of Motor Vehicles, officials said.

Curtis admitted to a single count of motor vehicle violation resulting in death, a civil infraction that carries a fine of as much as $5,000 and a license suspension of 14 days to four years, officials said.

Curtis was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after his Chevy Blazer collided with the Toyota driven by Lois Smart, then 64, of Mattawamkeag, on Aug. 4, 2014. Smart also was flown from the scene to EMMC, while her husband, David, was brought by ambulance to Penobscot Valley Hospital before being transferred by LifeFlight to the Bangor hospital, state police said.

The Blazer was southbound toward Lincoln and the Toyota was headed in the opposite direction on Route 2 near Military Road when the accident occurred at about 5:25 p.m. The investigating officer, State Trooper Benjamin Campbell, said that the Blazer crossed into the oncoming lane and hit head-on with the other vehicle.

The Blazer came to rest atop the Toyota. Both vehicles were totaled. David Smart died from his injuries five days later, said Marianne Lynch, assistant district attorney for Penobscot County.

Investigators could not charge Curtis with a criminal violation because they could find no reckless or negligent element to the crash, Lynch said, but the damage done was catastrophic for the Smart family.

Lois Smart, Lynch said, was heartbroken as she read testimony about the loss of her husband. She described David Smart as her companion for 45 years, who shared her “most intimate thoughts and fears.”

“We married right out of high school and in reality grew up together,” Smart wrote in a statement she read to the court, “sharing everything good and bad together.”

“I now have to face the world alone, make decisions alone, pay bills alone, sleep the long nights alone and try to figure out how to fill the hours without him,” Smart added. “I have had the most important person in my total lifetime taken from me.”

Lois Smart endured seven surgeries to one of her legs, fought severe infection and was told several times by her doctors that they were considering amputation. It was nine months before she could begin to learn to walk again.

“Hers is a story of remarkable physical recovery,” Lynch said.

David Smart’s son, daughter, mother and a grandson who idolized him also suffered severe loss. David Smart himself had recovered from a very severe stroke, his wife said.

“These are just very sad situations for our office to deal with. We continue to hope that she recovers,” Lynch said.

As part of his sentence, Curtis has until September to pay the fine, either in cash or by donating his services to a social service or charitable agency at a rate of $10 per hour, Lynch said.