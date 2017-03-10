Man ejected in Old Town crash into utility pole; power cut in area for repairs

OLD TOWN, Maine — The driver of a truck who crashed at a high rate of speed into a utility pole on Main Street Thursday night was ejected from the vehicle and remains hospitalized, according to local police.

Caleb Nute, 21, crashed into the pole near the mill at about 10:22 p.m., Capt. Lee Miller of the Old Town Police Department said in a press release issued Friday.

Officers found Nute unconscious outside the vehicle and members of the Old Town Fire and Rescue transported him to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he remained Friday.

“No more is known of his condition at this time,” Miller said in his 9 a.m. email.

Members of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police were called in to reconstruct the crash, Miller said.

“It appears speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash,” the police captain said.

Emera Maine announced Friday morning that crews would replace the utility pole, and that it was expected to take about five hours and would temporarily cut power to more than 200 customers in Orono and Old Town.

The work may affect service to customers in parts of Old Town including on Main and South Main streets and in Orono on Park Street and Dufour Lane, the company said in an email.