Missing Sherman boy, 9, found alive after nearly 10-hour search

SHERMAN, Maine — A 9-year-old Sherman boy who was the subject of an intense search Friday afternoon and evening was found alive shortly before 10 p.m., according to searchers and posts on social media.

Rowen Ross last had been seen about 12:30 p.m. Friday walking away from Katahdin Elementary School in Stacyville, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Friday evening.

Information about his condition or where and how he was located was not immediately available late Friday.

Richard Bowie of Down East Emergency Medicine Institute said Friday night, however, that the boy was found along a snowmobile trail.