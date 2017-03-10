VIDEO

Maine’s oldest craft brewery to get new owner after 34 years

Bangor Daily News
Posted March 10, 2017, at 8:58 a.m.
Last modified March 10, 2017, at 9:19 a.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — The founder of Maine’s oldest craft brewery, D.L. Geary Brewing Co., is handing off the business to a Freeport businessman who will try to lead the pioneering business through headier times for the growing industry.

The Portland Press Herald reported that Geary’s is under management of Alan Lapoint as of Wednesday, with plans to sell the business to Lapoint later.

The paper reported the new management laid off some employees, but the brewery’s director of operations, Kelly Lucas, did not elaborate, saying “we had to make cuts and that saddened everyone.”

The brewery incorporated in 198 3 and began selling beer in 1986, after D.L. Geary’s travels in Scotland, where he got lessons in brewing from Peter Maxwell Stewart, a laird who brewed beer in the basement below the chapel of his castle.

Lucas agreed to stay on at the Evergreen Drive brewery through the transition, the paper reported.

 

