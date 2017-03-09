Whole Foods is recalling cheeses sold in Portland store over possible contamination

PORTLAND, Maine — Whole Foods is voluntarily recalling cheese products purchased at nine stores — including its Portland location — because of possible contamination.

At issue is Vulto Creamery’s recall of soft wash-rind raw milk cheeses. The products are at risk of contamination of Listeria monocytogenes — an organism that can cause fatal infections in some people, according to a Wednesday news release from the Food and Drug Administration.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

The organism is most dangerous for people with weakened immune systems, young children and frail or elderly people. In pregnant women, it can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fetal infection.

In healthy people, it may cause high fevers, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The affected cheeses were also sold at Whole Foods stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.

The stores are offering full refunds to anyone who bought the recalled products, which include Vulto Creamery Ouleout and Miranda soft wash-rind raw milk cheeses that were cut and packaged in clear plastic wrap with scale labels beginning with PLU codes 0200305 and 0200306 and “sell by” dates from Dec. 27 to March 28.

For more information, call Vulto Creamery at (607) 222-3995 or email vultocreamery@gmail.com.