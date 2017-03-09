Committee rejects mandatory life sentences in domestic violence murders

AUGUSTA, Maine — During a work session Wednesday, a legislative panel rejected an Aroostook County family’s plea that members endorse a bill calling for a mandatory life sentence when defendants are convicted of domestic violence homicides.

Instead, the Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee unanimously endorsed an amendment that calls for judges to give “special weight” at murder sentencings if “the victim is a family or household member.”

If passed by lawmakers, it would amend a law that already calls on judges to give special weight at sentencings if the victim is under the age of 6 or the victim is a pregnant woman.

Sponsored by Sen. Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, the measure would be know as “Amy’s Law,” according to a news release issued by the Senate Democratic office.

“The family is the foundational unit of our society,” Jackson said in the release. “That’s what makes domestic violence such a blight on our communities. This law makes clear that when domestic violence escalates to murder, judges must ensure the punishment fits the crime.”

Jackson submitted the bill, which faces several more votes in the House and Senate, on behalf of a constituent, Barbara Theriault of St. Francis, whose daughter, Amy Theriault, was shot and stabbed to death by her boyfriend in 2014.

Marquis faced between 25 years and life in prison, but before the trial started, the family learned that a plea deal had been offered to Marquis. In exchange for a guilty plea, the prosecutor in the Maine attorney general’s office and the defense team would recommend Marquis be sentenced to 40 years in prison.

“I will never be free from this horrendous crime,” Theriault said last week during the hearing. “I live it every day. Amy is gone. Her children are motherless. And we had to contend that this monster has the possibility of being free to terrorize our family again. This is what has lead us to fight for justice.”

Jesse Marquis, 41, of St. Francis is serving a life sentence at the Maine State Prison in Warren for the May 31, 2014, murder of Amy Theriault, 31, in her home.

