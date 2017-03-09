Search continues for missing Arundel woman whose husband was found dead

ARUNDEL, Maine — Searchers continued Thursday to look for a missing Arundel woman whose husband was found dead in their Campground Road home on Wednesday afternoon.

Matthew Coito, 63, was found in the kitchen of his home and his wife, Sue Kim Coito, 65, was still unaccounted for as of late Thursday afternoon, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

The couple had not been seen or heard from since early last weekend, McCausland said. He said Matthew Coito’s death has been deemed suspicious.

Sue Kim Coito is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and is of Korean descent. She also has severe Alzheimer’s disease and may have been missing from the house since the weekend.

Maine State Police and York County sheriff’s deputies searched the wooded area near the home Wednesday afternoon, looking for signs of Coito but failed to find any.

On Thursday, a team of state game wardens and state police troopers, along with five dogs, searched about a half mile square, wooded area near the house.

If she was not located by sundown on Thursday, wardens planned a larger scale search on Friday, McCausland said.

State Police evidence technicians and detectives worked all day Thursday inside the home where Matthew Coito’s body was found.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office, but the results are not being released at this time.

Anyone who may have seen Sue Kim Coito in the past five days is asked to call the state police barracks in Gray at 657-3030.