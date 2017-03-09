Waldoboro picks new town manager

WALDOBORO, Maine — The Waldoboro Board of Selectmen voted unanimously on Wednesday to follow the recommendation of the town manager search committee to hire Julie Keizer as the new town manager, subject to a background check and the signing of an employment agreement.

Board Vice Chairwoman Jann Minzy said Keizer could start by May 1.

Keizer, of Waretown, New Jersey, is the current borough manager of Medford Lakes, New Jersey.

She is a seasonal resident of Damariscotta and plans to move to her home there on a year-round basis, according to interim Town Manager Bert Kendall, who chaired the search committee.

Kendall said he was excited to hear the board’s decision.

“I’m pleased the select board accepted the recommendation of the town manager search committee,” Kendall said.

Kendall said Keizer has roughly 20 years of experience in town government.

He said the town is fortunate that Keizer bought a house in Damariscotta to retire to and decided to move to Lincoln County earlier than initially anticipated.

“I think it’s very good news for Waldoboro. I think she’s a winner and will provide a lot of stability,” Kendall said.

Kendall said two primary concerns of the search committee were to find a candidate who was friendly and personable and to find a candidate who lives in the area, and he believes Keizer fits the bill.

“The committee wanted someone local and I think someone living in Damariscotta is that,” Kendall said.

He said he is optimistic the background checks and contract negotiations will be completed in a timely manner so he can present information to the selectmen at their meeting Tuesday, March 28.

Kendall said Waldoboro had 26 applicants for the town manager position, 14 from out of state and 12 who live in Maine.

He said the search committee interviewed five candidates.

According to Keizer’s resume, she has been the borough manager of Medford Lakes since 2010. She was also in Medford Lakes from 2001-2003, working as the borough manager, borough clerk, and chief financial officer.

Prior to her current post, Keizer worked as borough administrator and municipal clerk of Seaside Park, New Jersey, from 2007 to 2009; borough administrator and municipal clerk of Fair Haven, New Jersey, from 2003 to 2006; and township administrator, chief financial officer, deputy clerk, and land administrator of Eagleswood Township, New Jersey from 1994 to 2000.

Keizer graduated from Georgian Court College, of Lakewood, New Jersey, in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.