Lyft, a ride-sharing company and Uber competitor, rolls into Bangor, Augusta

BANGOR, Maine — A second on-demand transportation company has arrived in town to offer rides to locals who use their cellphones to order and pay.

Lyft Inc., a rideshare company that competes with Uber, announced Thursday that it’s adding drivers in Augusta and Bangor. The Queen City’s web page is scheduled to go live at noon.

Lyft, a Crystal City, Virginia-headquartered company, launched in Portland and several other southern Maine communities in the summer of 2016.

Uber started driving locals around Bangor a year ago.

The services connect local drivers with people needing rides. The drivers keep a percentage of the fares, which tend to be competitive with taxi rates, and the companies get a share.

“Having access to more safe, reliable transportation options can only be beneficial, which is why we’re thrilled to bring Lyft to even more people throughout Maine,” Mary Caroline Pruitt, Lyft spokeswoman, said in an email about the announcement.

After customers register, they use their phones to request a driver, pay at the end and rate their driver.

With the addition of the two Maine communities, Lyft services are now available in more than 300 cities with more than 700,000 drivers, she said.

“Drivers make their own flexible schedules and earn either a primary or supplemental income with Lyft,” Pruitt said, adding the rideshare platform also allows tips.

Those interested in becoming drivers can visit the “ Drive with Lyft” page for details.

Uber organized in Portland in late 2014, and added Bangor and Lewiston in March 2016.

“To celebrate, new passengers can use the code LYFTLOVE17 to receive $5 off their first Lyft ride anywhere,” Pruitt said.