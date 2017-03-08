Chesterville native wins big at World Junior Skiing championships

By Ryan McLaughlin, BDN Staff
Posted March 08, 2017, at 6:35 p.m.

Sam Morse, a Chesterville native who attended the Carrabassett Valley Academy, was victorious on Wednesday at the Junior World Cup in Sweden.

The 23-year-old Morse completed the downhill race in 1 minute, 23.34 seconds, finishing just ahead of Alexander Prast of Italy.

Morse plans to compete on his home mountain later this month at the U.S. Alpine Championships.

That event is scheduled for March 25-28.

Wednesday’s effort marked Morse’s first race since January, when he finished 23rd in a men’s Super G event in Norway.

Morse participated in the 2016 World Juniors in Sochi, Russia, on the same course utilized for the Winter Olympics in 2014, and was fourth in the downhill event and 13th in the combined.

