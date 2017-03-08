Body of missing Sanford woman found

The body of a missing Sanford woman was found Wednesday, a short distance from the convenience store where she was last seen.

Kerry Malanya Rear, 40, had been missing since Jan. 22 after she was seen leaving the Lil-Mart in Sanford on foot reportedly disoriented, wet and in stockinged feet, according to a Sanford Police Facebook post.

Her body was found Wednesday afternoon following a search by the Maine Warden Service along Hancock Way off Route 109 — about a half mile from where she disappeared, according to the Maine State Police in a press release,

The cause of death is still unknown and is being investigated by the State Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the press release.

Rear’s disappearance had sparked an extensive search by law enforcement officials and volunteers, according to the Journal Tribune. Her family had been offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.

