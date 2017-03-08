POLL QUESTION

Hannaford launches ‘misfits’ produce at a discount

Fifteen Hannaford Supermarket stores have launched a pilot program to sell irregularly shaped produce at a discount.
WGME
By CBS 13
Posted March 08, 2017, at 8:15 a.m.
Last modified March 08, 2017, at 9:15 a.m.

YARMOUTH, Maine — It may not be pretty, but less-than-perfect produce can save you a penny at Hannaford Supermarkets.

The company launched a pilot program Tuesday called “misfits,” selling “cosmetically challenged” fruits and vegetables at a significant discount.

These are items that may be slightly discolored or oddly shaped but are still perfectly good to eat.

Ryan Merone, a produce merchandising manager, said 16 varieties of produce will be available depending on the day and the season. Prices will vary as well. A bag of three funny shaped bell peppers was priced at $1.49 on Tuesday, while Merone said conventional peppers are $2.99 per pound.

“We don’t want anyone to think it’s rotten or spoiled produce,” Merone said. “It’s the same quality. It’s just not as pretty as what you would typically see.”

In the past, this produce would have been tossed into a landfill or compost pile at the farm, never even making it to store shelves. Officials said an estimated 30 percent of crops don’t make it to market because of their appearance, so this will also help to reduce waste.

Fifteen Hannaford stores are participating: Yarmouth, Westbrook, Buxton, Mill Creek in South Portland, Scarborough, Gorham, Riverside Street in Portland, Maine Mall in South Portland, Forest Avenue in Portland, Damariscotta, Camden, Topsham, Rockland, Brunswick and Belfast.

 

