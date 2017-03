PORTLAND, Maine — A dance performance artist put on quite a show during the Portland City Council meeting Monday night.

Sarah Juli was recognized as part of “Arts in the Chamber” at the meeting. She performed an excerpt from a dance theater performance called “Shadow Artist.”

During the performance, Juli danced throughout the chamber and even crawled on top of a man sitting in the front row.

Mayor Ethan Strimling remarked that he thought the performance was great.