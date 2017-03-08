Bonny Eagle coach admits to prior relationship with cheerleader when they were both students

PORTLAND, Maine — New details emerged in court Wednesday regarding a former Bonny Eagle cheerleading coach accused of having sex with one of his students.

According to an affidavit, former coach Nicholas Perry admitted to a previous relationship with the 18-year-old on his cheerleading team when they were both students. Perry graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 2014, according to SAD 6’s superintendent.

Perry, who is charged with gross sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact, appeared in front of a judge Wednesday morning. He entered no plea and remains free on $5,000 cash bail.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 21-year-old, who lives in Standish, in January after the school opened an investigation into the coach in response to receiving a tip that he had inappropriate contact with a student.

In an interview with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Perry admitted to having sexual relations with the student on several occasions starting in January.

Perry’s name has been removed from coaching staff on the Bonny Eagle Athletics website.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 16th.