Maine islanders again deny liquor baron’s bid to sell alcohol at restaurant

Developer Paul Coulombe (left) and Danielle Betts, a civil engineer with the Knickerbocker Group, listen to public comments during a January information session on a proposal for a roundabout, as well as Coulombe’s plans for a future retail development in Boothbay.
Abigail Adams | Lincoln County News
Developer Paul Coulombe (left) and Danielle Betts, a civil engineer with the Knickerbocker Group, listen to public comments during a January information session on a proposal for a roundabout, as well as Coulombe’s plans for a future retail development in Boothbay.
By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff
Posted March 08, 2017, at 6:18 a.m.

SOUTHPORT, Maine — For the second year in a row, Southport town meeting voters on Monday rejected proposed amendments to bylaws that would allow a restaurant owned by a controversial businessman to sell liquor and advertise.

In 2012, liquor magnate Paul Coulombe leased the town-owned wharf and building in tiny Cozy Harbor that formerly housed Gus Pratt’s old general store, renovated the property and opened the upscale eatery Oliver’s Cozy Harbor Wharf.

When the town leased the building to Coulombe, a “limited maritime district” was established with conditions including no alcohol sales, no live music and no advertising, according to Gerry Gamage, chairman of the Southport Board of Selectmen.

Since the restaurant opened, voters approved an amendment to allow the sale of beer and wine, and on Monday, Coulombe asked voters to make more changes.

But the developer, who in 2011 built an 18,000-square-foot estate on nearby Pratt’s Island that reportedly cost $30 million, and since 2013 has acquired more than 50 properties in the Boothbay region, most recently the nearly 100-room Rocktide Inn & Restaurant, has ruffled feathers as he’s pushed developments in the region.

Again on Monday, voters denied his requests.

By written ballot, a proposed amendment to allow the sale of hard liquor was defeated 51-64, with a two-thirds majority required to pass, the Boothbay Register reported. A proposed amendment to allow advertising was defeated by a voice vote.

Coulombe, a Lewiston native, who in 1995 assumed his family business, White Rock Distilleries, and sold it in 2012 to the parent company of Jim Beam, was not present at Monday’s meeting, Gamage said. A spokeswoman for Coulombe did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

“I won’t tell you personally, but I think it’s ridiculous to have a property for lease for a business and then to put a chokehold on ‘em, that’s all I’ll say,” Gamage said.

Despite the prohibition on advertising, Gamage said selectmen are aware the restaurant has advertised, and will discuss recourse at their regular meeting on Wednesday.

“If they won’t comply, we’ll have to stop them,” he said. “We’ll have to cease the lease or whatever if they choose not to comply. It’s part of the lease. We haven’t gone down hard on them. We’ve been trying to work with ‘em, but after this vote, [voters] pretty much said what they want.”

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. This eerie abandoned Maine ski lodge still stands in the shadow of its failureThis eerie abandoned Maine ski lodge still stands in the shadow of its failure
  2. Rat infestation forces closure of Waterboro restaurant, storeRat infestation forces closure of Waterboro restaurant, store
  3. Bangor police looking for female Wal-Mart robbery suspectBangor police looking for female Wal-Mart robbery suspect
  4. You don’t get to be the oldest model ship company in the US by rushingYou don’t get to be the oldest model ship company in the US by rushing
  5. Rockland used to be tough — now it’s a tourist trapRockland used to be tough — now it’s a tourist trap

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs