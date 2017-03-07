Waterville, Old Town-Orono hockey summary

Posted March 07, 2017, at 10:48 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL

Class B North final

Waterville 6, Old Town-Orono 5 (OT)

Waterville (19-1) 0-2-3-1 — 6

Old Town-Orono (16-3-2) 2-1-2-0 5

First period — 1. OTO, T. Wheeler (Gallon), 9:47; 2. OTO, Gallon (Boutin, J. Wheeler), 14:56.

Second period — 3. Wat, Aldrich (unassisted), 2:35; 4. OTO, Dubay (T. Wheeler, Gallon), 4:15 (pp); 5. Wat, Menoudarakos (Hart), 10:25.

Third period — 6. Wat, Hart (Menoudarakos), 1:38; 7. OTO, Boutin (Gallon, J. Wheeler), 2:54; 8. Wat, C. Wheeler (Wentworth, Aldrich), 5:26; 9. OTO, Gallon (Boutin, Henderson), 5:58; 10. Wat, Roderigue (Wentworth), 9:59.

Overtime — 11. Wat, Wentworth (Roderigue), 3:22.

Shots on goal: Wat 7-17-15-3 — 42; OTO 5-6-6-1 — 18

Goaltenders:Wat, N. Pinnette (18 shots-13 saves); OTO, Gasaway (42-36)

Power plays: Wat 0-0, OTO 1-1

Penalties/minutes: Wat 2-4, OTO 1-2

