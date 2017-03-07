Report: Former UMaine goaltender could miss three weeks with injury

Scott Darling, a former University of Maine goaltender who has had an outstanding season with the Chicago Blackhawks, could miss a few weeks with an upper-body injury, according to reports.

Darling was injured in practice late last week, according to a WGN-TV report.

Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville did not offer many details in the report, but said it was possible that the injury was due to an errant shot in practice.

Chicago has recalled Jeff Glass from their AHL club in Rockford to back up starter Corey Crawford.

Darling has started 23 games for Chicago this season and has played in 26 games for a Blackhawks club which owns the third-best record in the NHL and is one point behind division rival Minnesota for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Darling, who overcame battles with anxiety and alcohol abuse en route to becoming a Stanley Cup champion with Chicago, has posted a 16-5 record with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage as Crawford’s backup.

Darling, who will become a free agent at the end of the season, has a 37-17 career record in 67 NHL games. He spent the 2008-2009 and 2009-2010 seasons with UMaine.