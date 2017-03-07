Report: Former UMaine goaltender could miss three weeks with injury

Chicago goalie Scott Darling (right) makes a save on Pittsburgh's Patric Hornqvist during at March 1 at the United Center in Chicago. The former UMaine goaltender is sidelined with an upper-body injury.
Dennis Wierzbicki | USA Today Sports
Chicago goalie Scott Darling (right) makes a save on Pittsburgh's Patric Hornqvist during at March 1 at the United Center in Chicago. The former UMaine goaltender is sidelined with an upper-body injury.
By Ryan McLaughlin, BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted March 07, 2017, at 1:08 p.m.

Scott Darling, a former University of Maine goaltender who has had an outstanding season with the Chicago Blackhawks, could miss a few weeks with an upper-body injury, according to reports.

Darling was injured in practice late last week, according to a WGN-TV report.

Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville did not offer many details in the report, but said it was possible that the injury was due to an errant shot in practice.

Chicago has recalled Jeff Glass from their AHL club in Rockford to back up starter Corey Crawford.

Darling has started 23 games for Chicago this season and has played in 26 games for a Blackhawks club which owns the third-best record in the NHL and is one point behind division rival Minnesota for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Darling, who overcame battles with anxiety and alcohol abuse en route to becoming a Stanley Cup champion with Chicago, has posted a 16-5 record with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage as Crawford’s backup.

Darling, who will become a free agent at the end of the season, has a 37-17 career record in 67 NHL games. He spent the 2008-2009 and 2009-2010 seasons with UMaine.

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.
  2. Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’
  3. Maine State Prison bra-removal policy reversed after women visitors objectMaine State Prison bra-removal policy reversed after women visitors object
  4. State yanks Brewer auctioneer’s license after he is accused of 56 violations
  5. Former state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friendFormer state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friend