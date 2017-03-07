John Bapst’s new field hockey coach is a former Maine standout

Coaching is in Courtney Withee’s blood.

Not only did the former Foxcroft Academy field hockey player enjoy a stellar career under the tutelage of legendary head coach Gene Philpot, Withee watched as her father, former Ponies’ football coach Paul Withee, directed a competitive program at the school.

Now, Withee will have her chance to cut her own teeth in the head coaching ranks, as she’ll be patrolling the sidelines for the John Bapst field hockey program next fall.

“I grew up in a household of coaches. I’m very, very excited,” said Withee, who will be a first-time head coach.

She’ll replace Liz Saucier, who resigned after leading the Crusaders the last three seasons. John Bapst posted a 3-11 record and missed the Class B North playoffs last fall.

Withee played four years of field hockey at Foxcroft Academy and the Ponies won a state championship her sophomore year (2007). She had served as Saucier’s junior varsity coach the last three seasons and has been coaching John Bapst’s JV softball team.

“We’re going to work hard,” said Withee, who expects her teams to be well-conditioned, especially given John Bapst plays its home games on the University of Maine’s artificial turf field.

Her coaching philosophy also mirrors that of her father.

“My coaching style, how he [went] about things is something I’ve taken on,” she said. “He taught me a lot about life.”

Withee also learned a great deal under Saucier, in addition to playing for the legendary Philpot.

“[Saucier] taught me so much,” Withee said. “Her and Gene Philpot are who I owe everything to.”

Withee is confident she can lead her team back to the playoffs. The Crusaders were young last fall with a roster of mainly freshmen and sophomores.

“We have a lot of great returning players,” Withee said. “Playing under the lights [at UMaine] is a special thing.”

Withee attended the University of Rhode Island, where she earned a degree in physical education and kinesiology. She works as an educational technician at a local nonprofit organization.

Saucier, daughter of legendary Orono High coach Dodi Saucier, spent three years coaching the Crusaders, who made the Class B quarterfinals in her first campaign in 2014.

Saucier starred at Old Town High School and later at William Smith College in New York. She had been an assistant coach at UMaine and SUNY-New Paltz and also was the head coach at SUNY-New Paltz.

In 2014, Saucier replaced Gina Schuck, who coached John Bapst for 16 seasons.