Belfast man, 70, identified in fatal crash with oil truck in Liberty

LIBERTY, Maine — A Belfast man died Monday afternoon when his pickup struck an oil tanker truck on Route 3, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said late Monday.

Herman Reynolds, 70, died at the scene when his vehicle and an H.O. Bouchard oil truck, driven by Trent Cates, 56, of Solon, collided head-on.

Cates, who was not injured in the crash, tried but was not able to avoid the collision, McCausland said.

The approximately 2:30 p.m. crash took place near the intersection of Marshall Shore Road near Lake St. George State Park and traffic was detoured onto the Boynton Road, McCausland said shortly after.

The oil truck ended up on its side in a grassy bog, but no oil has leaked, according to troopers on the scene, McCausland said.

BDN reporter Dawn Gagnon contributed to this story.