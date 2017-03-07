School bus, vehicle collide at Lebanon intersection

LEBANON, Maine — A school bus driver failed to come to a full stop at an intersection Tuesday morning, causing a crash that sent another motorist to the hospital, according to police.

One 9-year-old student and an adult assistant on the bus at the time of the crash, and no one on the bus was injured, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Tuesday.

Roberta Sanborn, 80, of Lebanon did not come to a complete stop at an intersection on Center Road and crashed into a car driven by John Izzarelli, 20, also of Lebanon, around 7:45 a.m. Izzarelli was taken to Goodall Hospital in Sanford with minor injuries.

The bus had minor front-end damage, but the damage to Izzarelli’s Subaru Impreza was more extensive.

The bus driver wasn’t cited in the crash, according to McCausland.

A message left Tuesday morning with the school district superintendent’s office wasn’t immediately returned.