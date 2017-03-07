School bus, vehicle collide at Lebanon intersection

Maine State Police say a bus driver failed to come to a full stop at an intersection in Lebanon on Tuesday morning, crashing into another vehicle. Only one student was on the bus at the time. No one on the bus suffered injuries, but the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.
Maine State Police
Maine State Police say a bus driver failed to come to a full stop at an intersection in Lebanon on Tuesday morning, crashing into another vehicle. Only one student was on the bus at the time. No one on the bus suffered injuries, but the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.
Maine State Police say a bus driver failed to come to a full stop at an intersection in Lebanon on Tuesday morning, crashing into another vehicle. Only one student was on the bus at the time. No one on the bus suffered injuries, but the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.
Maine State Police
Maine State Police say a bus driver failed to come to a full stop at an intersection in Lebanon on Tuesday morning, crashing into another vehicle. Only one student was on the bus at the time. No one on the bus suffered injuries, but the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.
By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Posted March 07, 2017, at 1:16 p.m.

LEBANON, Maine — A school bus driver failed to come to a full stop at an intersection Tuesday morning, causing a crash that sent another motorist to the hospital, according to police.

One 9-year-old student and an adult assistant on the bus at the time of the crash, and no one on the bus was injured, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said Tuesday.

Roberta Sanborn, 80, of Lebanon did not come to a complete stop at an intersection on Center Road and crashed into a car driven by John Izzarelli, 20, also of Lebanon, around 7:45 a.m. Izzarelli was taken to Goodall Hospital in Sanford with minor injuries.

The bus had minor front-end damage, but the damage to Izzarelli’s Subaru Impreza was more extensive.

The bus driver wasn’t cited in the crash, according to McCausland.

A message left Tuesday morning with the school district superintendent’s office wasn’t immediately returned.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.
  2. Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’
  3. Maine State Prison bra-removal policy reversed after women visitors objectMaine State Prison bra-removal policy reversed after women visitors object
  4. State yanks Brewer auctioneer’s license after he is accused of 56 violations
  5. Former state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friendFormer state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friend

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs