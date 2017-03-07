Homeless woman arrested, accused of threatening Bangor group with a handgun

BANGOR, Maine — A homeless woman was charged Monday night with robbery after police say she pointed a handgun at a group of people on Union Street and demanded cash, Bangor police Sgt. Tim Cotton said Tuesday.

Sabrina Cummings, 26, who is listed as a Penobscot County transient, also was charged with criminal threatening and criminal restraint, the sergeant said.

“At approximately 10 p.m. officers were called to 308 Union St. in regard to a woman threatening people with a firearm” inside the building, Cotton said.

“The victims state that she told them to, ‘Give me everything you have,’ as she held them at gunpoint,” he said.

Officer Daniel Place and Sgt. Rob Angelo found several individuals who said Cummings “had threatened them by pointing the firearm at them and also told them that they could not leave.”

It’s not clear if Cummings knew the group of individuals. The firearm was recovered, Cotton said.

Cummings was arrested and taken to the Penobscot County Jail, where she remained on Tuesday afternoon. Her first court appearance on the robbery charge is scheduled for Wednesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Cummings could face a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, if convicted of the most serious Class A charge of robbery.