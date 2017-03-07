TV news station employees injured in Caribou crash

By Danielle McLean, BDN staff
Posted March 07, 2017, at 7:51 p.m.

Five people, including WAGM’s news director and videographer, were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening following a three-car accident in Caribou Tuesday evening, according to WAGM.

The three vehicle accident, which involved a WAGM station SUV, occurred at about 1:40 p.m. along Route 1 between the Caribou Inn and Convention Center and Fort Street, according to the Presque Isle news station’s Assistant News Director Rene Cloukey.

WAGM News Director Kelly O’Mara and News Videographer Mike McNally, as well as three others were transported to Cary Medical Center, WAGM reported.

Cloukey declined to disclose details of O’Mara and McNally’s injuries Tuesday evening. But he said O’Mara has since been released from the medical center while McNally is “fine” but staying the night for observation. They were on their way to a news assignment at the time of the crash, he said.

Caribou Police Department officials were not immediately available for comment Tuesday evening.

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Maine State Prison bra-removal policy reversed after women visitors objectMaine State Prison bra-removal policy reversed after women visitors object
  2. Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’
  3. This eerie abandoned Maine ski lodge still stands in the shadow of its failureThis eerie abandoned Maine ski lodge still stands in the shadow of its failure
  4. Woman who ran Dexter-area drug ring with father to serve 14 yearsWoman who ran Dexter-area drug ring with father to serve 14 years
  5. Former state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friendFormer state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friend

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs