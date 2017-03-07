TV news station employees injured in Caribou crash

Five people, including WAGM’s news director and videographer, were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening following a three-car accident in Caribou Tuesday evening, according to WAGM.

The three vehicle accident, which involved a WAGM station SUV, occurred at about 1:40 p.m. along Route 1 between the Caribou Inn and Convention Center and Fort Street, according to the Presque Isle news station’s Assistant News Director Rene Cloukey.

WAGM News Director Kelly O’Mara and News Videographer Mike McNally, as well as three others were transported to Cary Medical Center, WAGM reported.

Cloukey declined to disclose details of O’Mara and McNally’s injuries Tuesday evening. But he said O’Mara has since been released from the medical center while McNally is “fine” but staying the night for observation. They were on their way to a news assignment at the time of the crash, he said.

Caribou Police Department officials were not immediately available for comment Tuesday evening.