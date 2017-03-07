LL Bean recalls snowshoes due to fall hazard

L.L. Bean has announced a snowshoe recall. The Maine outdoor retailer says it’s pulling 3,000 snowshoes because they can break, posing a fall hazard.

The recall involves the L.L. Bean Adventure Adjustable Snowshoes 25-30 inches and L.L. Bean Adventure Adjustable Snowshoe Package 25-30 inches. The recalled snowshoes have an aluminum frame with Boa bindings and a deck made from polyethylene with “ADVENTURE ADJ 25-30” printed on the side and “L.L. Bean” printed on the front. They were sold in red and blue and can be worn with men’s or women’s winter boots. The recalled snowshoe package includes the recalled snowshoes, adjustable snowshoe poles and a bag.

L.L. Bean has received four reports of the plastic on the snowshoes cracking. No injuries have been reported. Consumers should immediately stop using the snowshoes and contact L.L. Bean for a full refund.

The snowshoes were sold at L.L. Bean stores nationwide, in the L.L. Bean catalog and online at www.llbean.com from November 2016 through February 2017 for about $170 for the snowshoes and $200 for the snowshoe package.

