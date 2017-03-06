Bangor senior among Miss Maine Basketball finalists

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Association of Basketball Coaches and local Maine McDonald’s owner/operators have announced the six finalists for the 2017 Mr. and Miss Maine Basketball Awards.

Finalists for the title of 2017 Miss Maine Basketball are Katie Butler of Bangor High School, Emily Esposito of Gorham High School and Sophia Holmes of Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

Finalists for 2017 Mr. Maine Basketball are Colin Coyne of Falmouth High School, Matt McDevitt of Greely High School in Portland and Jacob Hickey of Winthrop High School.

The six finalists will be honored and the two award winners will be announced at the Maine McDonald’s High School Senior All-Star Awards Banquet on Friday at the Anah Shrine Hall in Bangor. The award, the state’s highest high school basketball honor, recognizes player performance on the court as well as their contributions to their team and basketball in the state of Maine.

The All-Star Awards Banquet will also recognize All-Star players, All-Star coaches, members of the All-State Academic teams, Regional Foul Shooting Champions, the Maine McDonald’s Spirit of the Games recipients, and the MABC Contributor Award and Media Award honorees.

The 2017 Maine McDonald’s High School Senior All Star Basketball Games will be held on Saturday, March 11, at Husson University’s Newman Gymnasium. Tickets are good for all four games and may be purchased at the door on March 11. Tickets are $8.00 for adults and $5.00 for students and children age 12 and under. More information is available at www.mainemcdonaldsbasketball.org

The 2017 All-Star Games mark McDonald’s 29th consecutive year as lead sponsor of the event. Net proceeds from All-Star Weekend benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) of Maine. Last year’s All-Star Weekend raised a record $40,000 for the Charities. Since its founding in 1998, RMHC of Maine has granted more than $3 million to more than 250 non-profit organizations that positively impact the health and well-being of children and families in Maine and eastern New Hampshire. More information is available at www.rmhcmaine.org.

In addition to underwriting the cost of planning and executing the event, the Maine McDonald’s Owner/Operator Association, a collaboration of nine local Maine McDonald’s franchisees, works hand-in-hand with the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches and these sponsors to make the event possible. Premiere Title Sponsors: University of Southern Maine, Dr Pepper, Maine Athletic Fundraising. Major Sponsor: Coca-Cola. Supporting Sponsors: Bangor Savings Bank, McCain Foods. Contributing Sponsors: Coastal T-Shirts of Auburn, Holiday Inn Bangor and Bronson Audio/Visual. And, Media Partners: WLBZ-2, Bangor and WCSH-6, Portland.