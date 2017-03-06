Bangor, Old Town-Orono looking to upset defending state titlists in regional hockey finals Tuesday

The Bangor High School and Old Town-Orono Black Bear hockey teams will be facing daunting tasks on Tuesday night.

Both will be trying to dethrone state champions in their regional title games.

Bangor, which is 12-7 and the second seed in Class A North, will be trying to upset 18-1 Lewiston at 6 p.m. at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston. The Class A South final between Cheverus of Portland (15-5) and Falmouth (15-3-1) will follow at 8.

Old Town-Orono, 16-2-2 and the second seed, will try to knock off 18-1 Waterville, the top seed, in the Class B North championship game at the University of Maine’s Alfond Arena in Orono at 7 p.m.

The Class B South final between York (16-2-1) and Greely of Cumberland Center (14-6) will be played on Wednesday at the Colisee in Lewiston.

The state championship games will be held at the Colisee on Saturday with the B final at 1 p.m. and the A game at 6.

Lewiston has averaged 7.3 goals per game and has won 10 straight including a 4-1 semifinal win over St. Dominic of Auburn. Jamie Belleau’s Blue Devils own 12-0 and 8-0 regular season victories over Bangor.

Bangor rallied for a 2-1 semifinal victory over Cony/Hall-Dale/Monmouth with goals by Kodi Legassie and Nick Cowperthwaite cancelling out a Cam Wilson goal just 21 seconds into the game.

Senior goalie Derek Fournier made 24 saves for Bangor.

Old Town-Orono and Waterville played a wild 8-7 affair last month in Waterville. The Purple Panthers had beaten the Black Bears 6-0 in Orono on Jan. 23.

The Black Bears used goals by Tyler Wheeler, Nick Boutin and Jacob Dubay to top rival Brewer 3-1 in the semis while Waterville upended Hampden 3-0 behind goals by Jackson Aldrich, Zaharias Menoudarakos and Justin Wentworth.