Bangor, Old Town-Orono looking to upset defending state titlists in regional hockey finals Tuesday

By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff
Posted March 06, 2017, at 7:45 p.m.

The Bangor High School and Old Town-Orono Black Bear hockey teams will be facing daunting tasks on Tuesday night.

Both will be trying to dethrone state champions in their regional title games.

Bangor, which is 12-7 and the second seed in Class A North, will be trying to upset 18-1 Lewiston at 6 p.m. at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston. The Class A South final between Cheverus of Portland (15-5) and Falmouth (15-3-1) will follow at 8.

Old Town-Orono, 16-2-2 and the second seed, will try to knock off 18-1 Waterville, the top seed, in the Class B North championship game at the University of Maine’s Alfond Arena in Orono at 7 p.m.

The Class B South final between York (16-2-1) and Greely of Cumberland Center (14-6) will be played on Wednesday at the Colisee in Lewiston.

The state championship games will be held at the Colisee on Saturday with the B final at 1 p.m. and the A game at 6.

Lewiston has averaged 7.3 goals per game and has won 10 straight including a 4-1 semifinal win over St. Dominic of Auburn. Jamie Belleau’s Blue Devils own 12-0 and 8-0 regular season victories over Bangor.

Bangor rallied for a 2-1 semifinal victory over Cony/Hall-Dale/Monmouth with goals by Kodi Legassie and Nick Cowperthwaite cancelling out a Cam Wilson goal just 21 seconds into the game.

Senior goalie Derek Fournier made 24 saves for Bangor.

Old Town-Orono and Waterville played a wild 8-7 affair last month in Waterville. The Purple Panthers had beaten the Black Bears 6-0 in Orono on Jan. 23.

The Black Bears used goals by Tyler Wheeler, Nick Boutin and Jacob Dubay to top rival Brewer 3-1 in the semis while Waterville upended Hampden 3-0 behind goals by Jackson Aldrich, Zaharias Menoudarakos and Justin Wentworth.

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Body of Penobscot Narrows Bridge jumper found
  2. Houlton rolls out welcome mat for marijuana businessesHoulton rolls out welcome mat for marijuana businesses
  3. A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.
  4. Massachusetts woman killed in weekend snowmobile crashMassachusetts woman killed in weekend snowmobile crash
  5. Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’