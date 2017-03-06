US Supreme Court won’t rule in transgender rights case

By Reuters
Posted March 06, 2017, at 11:06 a.m.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court avoided a ruling on transgender rights by sending a closely watched case involving bathroom access at a Virginia high school back to a lower court Monday, after President Donald Trump rolled back protections for transgender students.

Lawyers for a transgender student named Gavin Grimm, who was born female and identifies as male, had asked the justices to decide the case despite the Trump administration’s Feb. 22 action. The court previously had set arguments in the case for March 28.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. Body of Penobscot Narrows Bridge jumper found
  2. Houlton rolls out welcome mat for marijuana businessesHoulton rolls out welcome mat for marijuana businesses
  3. Massachusetts woman killed in weekend snowmobile crashMassachusetts woman killed in weekend snowmobile crash
  4. How relations between Maine and its Native American tribes have gotten so badHow relations between Maine and its Native American tribes have gotten so bad
  5. Collins calls on Trump to turn over evidence to back up Obama wiretapping claimCollins calls on Trump to turn over evidence to back up Obama wiretapping claim

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs